Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,130.33, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

