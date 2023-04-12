Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

