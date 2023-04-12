Moonriver Price Reaches $8.69 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $58.05 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $8.69 or 0.00028912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,749,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,678,597 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

