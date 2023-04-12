Morgan Stanley Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $183.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

