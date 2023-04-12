Multichain Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $198.08 million and approximately $31.37 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be bought for approximately $10.79 or 0.00035784 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

