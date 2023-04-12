Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Murphy USA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.12. 91,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,366. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

