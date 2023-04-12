MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $6.01 million and $1.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0066767 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars.

