Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Nano has a market capitalization of $120.14 million and $938,906.66 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00308290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00073892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00541957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00431110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.