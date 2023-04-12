Nant Capital, Llc Purchases 172,345 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc acquired 172,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,086.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,213,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 10th, Nant Capital, Llc bought 88,086 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,021.50.
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76.
  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc bought 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Price Performance

HLGN remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 985,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,203. The company has a market cap of $48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.12. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 1,032.65%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.