Nant Capital, Llc Purchases 172,345 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc acquired 172,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,086.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,213,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Nant Capital, Llc bought 88,086 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,021.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc bought 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Price Performance

HLGN remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 985,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,203. The company has a market cap of $48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.12. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 1,032.65%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

Get Rating

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

