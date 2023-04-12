Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.97 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.07 and its 200 day moving average is $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

