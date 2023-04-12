National Express Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NEX stock opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. National Express Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.40 ($3.40). The company has a market capitalization of £752.87 million, a P/E ratio of -308.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat sold 40,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £48,781.20 ($60,410.15). Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
