National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NATI stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,192,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,088. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,331,000 after purchasing an additional 156,431 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in National Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

