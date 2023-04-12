Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 20,193 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,274,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,640,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 407,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 210,587 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

