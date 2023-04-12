Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $153.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,398. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.