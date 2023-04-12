Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,953. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.26.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

