Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $7.26. Neonode shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 27,660 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Neonode Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
