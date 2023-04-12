Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $7.26. Neonode shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 27,660 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.