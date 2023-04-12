Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.91.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
