Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

