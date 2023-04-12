New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 3.5% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.33. 3,095,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,565,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGD. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $904.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after buying an additional 507,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,263,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,222 shares during the period. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

