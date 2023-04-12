Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NEWTZ opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

