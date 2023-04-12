NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Stock Price Up 11.1%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.25 and last traded at $222.25. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

NICE Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.16.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.