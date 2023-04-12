Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.75

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
Nihon Kohden Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.14.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nihon Kohden (NHNKY)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.