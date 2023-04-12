Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 54,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Nomad Royalty Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07.
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
Read More
