Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC stock remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Wednesday. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

