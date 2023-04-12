Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 2.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $45.26.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

