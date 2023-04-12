Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 524,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,245. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.99. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

