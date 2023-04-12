Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

NVO stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 347,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

