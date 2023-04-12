Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 466.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. On average, analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NRIX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 273,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

