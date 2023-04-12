Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 466.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. On average, analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
NRIX traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 273,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
