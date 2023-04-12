Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.