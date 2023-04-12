Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXC opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.