Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,682,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after buying an additional 987,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 952,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 402,208 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 395,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 126.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 272,660 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

