Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $6.11.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
