Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

JFR stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 258,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,670 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

