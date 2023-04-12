Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

