Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NUV opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.