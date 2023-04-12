Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

