Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NQP stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

