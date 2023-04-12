Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

