Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
