Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

