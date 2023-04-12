NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 120,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,068,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,946,699. The firm has a market cap of $666.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

