NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

In other NVR news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR traded up $30.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,608.52. 3,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,299.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,784.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,655.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

