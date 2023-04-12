Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $175,349.94 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 4,517 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $175,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,879,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,603,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,641. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 81.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.