OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

OCANF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

