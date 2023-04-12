Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 26,424 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,947,184.56.

On Monday, February 13th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94.

On Thursday, January 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26.

Datadog Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.