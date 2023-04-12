Omnia Family Wealth LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 0.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.