Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $3,268,065,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,650,000 after acquiring an additional 174,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,980. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

