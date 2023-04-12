Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.38 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $218.76 million and $23.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,925.16 or 0.06385553 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00061853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.