Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $214.74 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,912.73 or 0.06357122 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

