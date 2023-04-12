Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

