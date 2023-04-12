Orchid (OXT) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Orchid has a market cap of $86.03 million and $3.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,908.93 or 1.00040306 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08886926 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,265,113.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

