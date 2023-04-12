Organigram (TSE:OGI) Shares Down 9.8%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 152,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 343,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.03.
Organigram Trading Down 13.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$251.09 million, a PE ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
