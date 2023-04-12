Organigram (TSE:OGI) Shares Down 9.8%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 152,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 343,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

Organigram Trading Down 13.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$251.09 million, a PE ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of C$43.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.02944 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

