Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 957,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,331,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Oscar Health Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $995.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $136,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

